In this second edition of the reality show “Divina Comida México”, 16 celebrities They will open the doors of their homes to get to know them better and reveal at the end of this fresh competition, who of them is the best host.

In the official trailer, the new personalities who will participate in the new season of this beloved program are announced, inviting us to take an intimate look at their universes through casual dinners where, in their role as “hosts,” they will all give us many fun moments.

The second season of “Divina Comida México” was made in co-production by HBO Max, Imagen Televisión and Home & Health.

It will premiere on November 16 on the platform and starting on Saturday, November 18, you will be able to enjoy two episodes a week on the open television channel and starting on Thursday, November 23, also two new episodes every week on pay television.

Those who participate?

Stephanie Salas, Leslie Polinesia, Javier Ibarreche, José Ramón San Cristóbal “Estaca”, Susana Zabaleta, Slobotzky, Ricardo Pérez, Eduardo Videgaray, Daniela Rodrice, Dani Valle, Sabine Moussier, Nacho Lozano, José Luis Roma, Mariana Botas, Yuriria Sierra and Coco Celis will be the protagonists of this production (Mexican version) of the renowned format “Come Dine with Me”, created by ITV Studios, whose original format emerged in the United Kingdom and has been presented in 46 territories around the world.

This new edition promises a lot of fun, endearing talks, spicy confessions and above all, it will show us the most human side of each of the participants.

Don’t miss the second season of “Divina Comida México”, to witness four new tables in which Participants will show off their hosting skills, culinary skills, love and dedication, as well as a bit of healthy rivalry.

