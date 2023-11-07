Although at the moment there is no date to implement the measure, the content CEO of the streaming platform launches the notice.

HBO Max will also prohibit account sharing…

The streaming bubble has burst and the cuts are increasingly present. Netflix does not stop raising the prices of its subscription plans, Disney+ has eliminated content and has recently presented new subscription plans, Prime Video is preparing a plan with ads and HBO Max It is now added to a highly criticized measure: prohibit the use of shared accounts.

While Netflix no longer allows the use of shared accounts outside of a family, Disney+ has decided to restrict the use of shared accounts in Canada from November 1 to test the ban. In the case of HBO Max, The content CEO of the platform has confirmed that he is studying the measure to launch itso sooner or later it will end up arriving.

Although the date on which the controversial measure will be taken is unknown, Warner Bros. could wait for Max’s arrivalname of the platform that will replace the current HBO Max, uniting the original HBO products, Warner Bros. films, the original Max titles, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, children’s offerings, food programs, home , reality, lifestyle and documentaries thanks to the brands HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

HBO Max is the streaming platform that brings together series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, Max, DC, Cartoon Network and much more. Your monthly subscription is priced at €9.99, although The annual payment of €69.99 represents a saving of 41%, being much more recommended to enjoy 12 months of varied content. After Game of Thrones, the platform has released other great titles such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Euphoria or The White Lotus. When it comes to movies, HBO Max receives theatrical releases just a few weeks later.

For now, HBO Max allows you to access the same account on three devices at the same timeallowing you to share an account with at least two other people.

