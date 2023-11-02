The never seen before! HBO forced its workers to create fake accounts to respond to bad comments about their series on social networks.

HBO created fake accounts to respond to haters of its series. The North American streaming company has been embroiled in quite a controversy after it was revealed that it has instructed its staff to create fake accounts in order to respond to those who criticize its television series. Some original programs such as The Last of Us or The House of the Dragon, among many others. Of course, it is surprising that this happens. Especially with a company of this magnitude.

HBO has been ordering staff to create fake accounts to fire back at those who criticize their shows online. (Source: https://t.co/IiZEISncfi) pic.twitter.com/vGS5R2evLz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 1, 2023

According to reports published by Rolling Stone, the entertainment network has implemented this controversial strategy in response to the negative reviews received by some of its series. This tactic by HBO has generated a debate about ethics and transparency in the interaction of companies on social networks. In short, it has provoked a virulent response from fans. It’s hard to understand why they did it. But we begin to see how the world really works.

Why it is not good to use fake accounts on social networks

He use of fake accounts on social networks such as HBO It raises a series of concerns and problems for both companies and users. First, this practice undermines trust and authenticity in online interaction. When a company uses fake accounts to respond to criticism, they are manipulating public perception and failing to provide a genuine response to their audience’s comments and concerns.

Besides, This strategy can have legal repercussions and damage the company’s reputation. Using fake accounts could be considered a form of deception or manipulation, which is against the policies and regulations of many social media platforms. In the case of HBO, the revelation of this practice has generated public scrutiny and could affect perceptions of the company and its programs.

