HBO confirms that The White Lotus season 3, Euphoria 3 and Welcome to Derry, the It prequel, are delayed to 2025, and updates the status of The Last of Us 2 and the second Game of Thrones spin-off.

HBO has announced today the status of its productions, and inevitably there will be delays due to the break in the writers’ strike (already over) and the actors’ strike that has been going on for more than 100 days. Although The House of the Dragon has been reconfirmed for 2024, its date planned from the beginning, this will not happen with three other important series: The White Lotus, Euphoria y Welcome to Derry.

The three series were scheduled for 2024, but as HBO and Max spokesperson Casey Bloys explained to Variety, this is no longer the case for any of them.

The successful Euphoria has not yet started production on season 3, but due to the strikes we should not wait for its premiere until 2025. Unfortunately, Sam Levinson’s other series this year, The Idol, has not done very well. .

We also talked about the third season of The White Lotus, the anthology created by Mike White that has filled HBO with nominations (23 in total) in these Emmys, which have not yet been delivered due to the actors’ strike.

The third season of The White Lotus will be set in Thailand and will once again be independent from the others, except for the return of a much-loved character from season 1.

Welcome to Derry, the prequel to Stephen King’s It, will be for Halloween 2025

The other is Welcome to Derry, the prequel to It (That), the Stephen King adaptation directly linked to the two films directed by Andy Muschietti, who will also be the director of several chapters.

“White Lotus season 3 probably would have been ready for 2024, but it will be 2025. Welcome to Derry was planned for Halloween 2024, but it will probably be 2025,” the HBO and Max executive said.

Finally, they have confirmed that the production of the second season of The Last of Us will begin filming in early 2024 (assuming the strike is over then, of course), so Its premiere will probably also be in 2025.

Finally, it updates the stage of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the second spin-off of Game of Thrones, announced at the beginning of the year and which is expected to rolls in spring. By accumulation, 2025 will be a loaded year in HBO y Max…