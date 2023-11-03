HBO has revealed some of its plans for 2024, and everything indicates that they are going to have a very difficult year to fill their streaming platform, HBO Max, with new content. Which by the way, will also be called Max in Spain next year.

The strike of American screenwriters and actors has lasted months, and the second one has not ended. It was obvious that, in one way or another, it was going to affect streaming platforms, and here we have the proof.

First, the good news: HBO confirms the premiere of season 2 of The House of the Dragon for summer 2024. It is a wide window, true, but at least we already know that we will see it next year, as published by Variety. Although it will be shorter, only 8 chapters instead of 10.

HBO Max delays in 2024

The House of the Dragon has been able to save itself from the actors’ strike, because its actors belong to the Equity guild, which is British. The reason is that the series is filmed in the United Kingdom and Europe, including Spain.

However, has not been able to get rid of the writers’ strike, although luckily the scripts were already practically finished when it started. That is why it will be able to be released in 2024.

Fans of The Last of Us, Euphoria y White Lotuswhose new seasons are delayed to 2025.

They are three HBO Max heavyweights, and if they are not available in 2024, the Warner Discovery platform will have problems ensuring attractive content throughout the year.

In addition, HBO Max plans to switch to Max in Spain and other European countries in 2024, which will most likely involve a price increase, ad-supported plan, and charging extra for 4K HDR resolution. Come on, what Disney+ has done this week:

HBO will have to rely on content created in Europe and other countries outside the United States. Maybe I also have some unannounced surprise series.

The strike of writers and actors has affected everyone, but those companies that do not produce much content, such as HBO Max or Apple TV+, will suffer the most. Others like Netflix, which publishes dozens of series and movies a month, will enjoy more room for maneuver.

The premiere of season 2 of The House of the Dragon in summer 2024 is good newsbut the delay to 2025 of The Last of Us, Euphoria and White Lotus, is going to be a huge headache for HBO.