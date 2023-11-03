Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and Max content, presented in New York, at the platform’s headquarters, some of the series and documentaries that Max will broadcast throughout 2024 (although it has also announced some delay that will send a title for 2025). He has done it in a somewhat turbulent context for his figure.

A day before this long-awaited presentation, ‘Rolling Stone’ published that the manager had used fake Twitter accounts to respond inappropriately to critics of the platform’s content. He has apologized, called it “a very, very stupid idea” (although he has also downplayed “six tweets in a year and a half”), and has been open to talking and commenting on the topic.

Having dispelled the elephant in the room (in fact, in a huge auditorium in which we were the only Spanish media outlet among dozens of media outlets from around the world), Bloys has gone on to list a few 2024 releases on Warner platforms. Some completely new, others long-awaited, These have been the most notable novelties of the presentation.

True Detective. Night Country: The big star of the day has been this fourth season that comes with a radical turn at the hands of the Mexican Issa López. Her proposal is the negative opposite of the first seasons: where those were masculine, sweaty and daytime, this one is feminine, icy and nocturnal. It stars Jodie Foster and we have had the opportunity to speak with López, in a juicy conversation of which we will soon give you more details.

Larry David T12: When asked if this would be the last time we enjoyed David’s infinite cringe, Blows responded that this decision corresponds entirely to the ‘Seinfeld’ scriptwriter.





The Regime: Kate Winslet’s third series for HBO allows her to delve into an unexpected comedic register. This miniseries, produced and directed by Stephen Frears (‘Dangerous Liaisons’), takes us to contemplate the political and domestic troubles of a Central European regime of which Winslet is president.

The Sympathizer: Based on the book that won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for best work of fiction, we are facing a daring espionage story in which a Viet Cong spy sends information to his people from a Vietnamese refugee camp in the United States. We are going to talk at length about this A24 production for HBO for two reasons: the presence as scriptwriter and director of the Korean Park Chan-wook (‘Old Boy’) and the multiple roles played by a once again reborn Robert Downey Jr.

The Jinx – Part Two: One of the most relevant true crime documentaries of recent years has a sequel, in which we will follow the steps of Robert Durst, convicted after the revelations we saw in the first part of the series. We have seen an exclusive preview and once again we are faced with a production that promises to stretch the limits of what is credible. Durst is back.

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon S2: One of the key series for HBO in 2024, one of those that multiplies subscriptions and creates loyalty, and which will arrive at the beginning of summer. We have seen a first preview of which we can only anticipate the sentence “This is war”, a lot of dragons and a completely continuous aesthetic. Those who were dizzy by the considerable jumps in time in the first season will feel more confident this time.

The Franchise: The revelation of this presentation is a new series created by Sam Mendes (1917) and Armando Ianucci (‘The Thick of It’, ‘Veep’) that puts its darts into Marvel-type superhero movies. The trailer that we have been able to see is absolutely hilarious and exudes venom in the face of films shot in front of a green screen and with stars with distracted behavior.

The Penguin: The second installment of the Batman franchise started by Matt Reeves has been described by Bloys as a gangster story rather than a superhero story. In any case, for now this series starring Colin Farrell has shown us in a new trailer something more of the magnetic presence of Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, who will confront the Penguin for control of Gotham’s underworld.

Dune Prophecy: And finally, we have been able to glimpse the first images of this series that until recently was called ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ and about which nothing has been said for a long time. It remains unclear, however, whether it will serve as a prequel or sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s films.

Added to all this are some series that are going to 2025 and that have been officially announced from here: season 3 of ‘Euphoria’, season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’ (whose filming will begin, if the actors’ strike does not prevents, in spring), the 3 of ‘White Lotus’ set in Thailand and the prequel to ‘It’, ‘Welcome to Derry’, which was scheduled for Halloween 2024. In addition, Bloys has announced a new spin-off of Game from Thrones: ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight’, which in Spain we saw published as ‘The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’.

