The end of the actors’ strike sets the wheels in motion for many productions, and HBO is clear that it must move forward with the adaptation of the Naughty Dog game.

This 2023 started strong on HBO Max with the premiere of The Last of Us, the series that adapts the eponymous game from Naughty Dog, as well as its DLC, Left Behind. The success of its nine episodes made Warner not hesitate for a moment to give the green light to a second season.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey They will get back into the skin of Joel and Ellie in the new episodes, which will continue their story through the narrative of The Last of Us: Part II.

Unfortunately, the strikes of writers and actors that have hit Hollywood this year have stopped all progress on the new season of The Last of Us, which would have started production before the end of 2023.

However, it seems that the work in the writers’ room before and after the WGA strike has been fruitful, so The Last of Us will not have to wait too long to start filming its second season.

Cameras will roll soon on The Last of Us series

As reported by the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA) through its production list, season 2 of The Last of Us will begin filming in Vancouver, Canada, on January 7, 2024.

Being prudent, the episodes of the new season of the HBO series could arrive on the platform at the end of 2024 or, more likely, early 2025, coinciding with its second anniversary.

The Last of Us is one of the productions that have shown that games can be appropriately adapted to film and television when the desire and effort is put into doing it well. The success of the serie In terms of critics and audiences, it is a good example of this.

All nine episodes of season 1 of The Last of Us are available on HBO Max so you can see them again whenever you want while we wait for news of the progress in the new chapters.