1. Nocturnal Animals

A gem of suspense or Noir cinema from 2016. It tells the story of Susan Narrow (Amy Adams) who after abandoning her first husband, an unpublished writer, lives with a doctor. One day she receives a package containing the first novel from her ex, who asks her to read it and then contact her.

The mystery that we see on screen is mixed between the lives of the characters and the novel, so it will leave you wondering what really happened.

Classification: B15

2. Children of Men

In a world that is totalitarian and a case, the story is told of a man who tries to save a young pregnant woman while he is immersed in the conflict between the Government and rebels.

The film stars Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michale Caine and Clare-Hope Ashiley.

3. Beyond the two infinite minutes

On HBO there are quite a few films that are gems and an example of that is “Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes”, a Japanese film that tells the story of Kato, owner of Café Phalam, who after finishing his day, sees himself talking to each other from your computer screen. He eventually discovers that the screen in his house and the screen on his computer in the cafe are connected somehow.

The film will make you laugh and yes, you are very sensitive, it may bring you a tear or two. Not to be missed!

4. Warrior

A 2011 film that will make you live the story of the son of a former boxer who returns home so that his father can help him train for a mixed martial arts tournament. What he doesn’t know is that he will have to face his brother, from whom he has been estranged for years (not a spoiler).

5. The Town

If you like crime movies, check this one out. A group of criminals carry out bank robberies in Boston until one of them falls in love with a bank manager of one of those he robbed days before.

The film was nominated for the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actor.

