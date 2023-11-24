The Hawkeye series had an impressive side story that has now been revealed.

The mystery of Ronin in Hawkeye revealed! The newly revealed concept art brings to light a discarded plot and we now know who was behind the mask.

The fascinating Art of book from the Disney Plus series reveals that a mysterious Ronin was going to impact the world of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

While some plots may have left something to be desired, the series shined with unforgettable moments! From Kate Bishop stealing the show to Yelena Belova’s return and Kingpin’s epic MCU debut.

The big surprise?

In an unexpected twist, Yelena was planned to be Ronin! Concept artist Rodney Fuentebella revealed: “We had planned for it to look like a fight with Maya, but in reality, it was Yelena dressed as Ronin! A premise that would leave everyone with their mouths open!”

The designers behind the concept art, like Imogene Chayes, detailed how they came up with a more stylish and feminine Ronin costume for Yelena, adding the perfect dose of attitude to the character!

this section of the hawkeye concept art book where florence pugh talks about yelena’s suit and yelena wearing the ronin suit pic.twitter.com/iVIuimFzUJ — julia (@malibuhailee) November 23, 2023

Despite not moving forward with this plot, Yelena’s return was a high point in the series, marking an interesting reconciliation with Clint and establishing her role as the MCU’s new Black Widow.

Regarding the future season, although there are no official details, Jeremy Renner’s accident earlier this year could have altered plans. However, with his speedy recovery, fans are optimistic about the return of the favorite archer alongside Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

Although we should not rule out that there will be no more episodes and we will only see Hawkeye in some Avengers movie. While the one who has the most options to shine at Marvel Studios is Kate Bishop since we have recently seen her in Attention SPOILERS! the movie The Marvels with Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

