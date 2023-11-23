Hawked is ready to come on the scene to take over the third-person extraction shooter space. After the success of the crossplay open beta on PC and consoles, the game takes another step towards its final launch: early access on PC, with download through My.games and Steam.

What is Hawked and what will we face?

Hawked is an extraction shooter in which teams of three players compete to collect and extract Artifacts from the remote Island get there by fighting monsters, other players, solving puzzles and avoiding traps.

The first team to extract Artifacts from the island wins the game. To make each match rewarding, players can also mine smaller treasures and leave the island (dead or alive) with useful currency that they can then spend on upgrading their characters.

The game offers complete character customization. With a wide variety of appearances, hairstyles and colors to visually customize the characters. Players can mix and match artifacts, gear, and power-ups to create their ultimate treasure hunter and adapt their visual style to the play style they want.

Artifacts can be equipped once players acquire them in games. They offer passive bonuses such as the ability to turn into a bush when crouching or offering a sixth sense to detect nearby enemies. HAWKED It currently has 21 types of artifacts. Three can be combined at the same time, and all of them can be found and upgraded at multiple rarity levels.

Players will be able to use Artifacts along with 14 types of equipment such as boomerangs, deployable cover, a scout falcon and more, offering a wide range of customization options and play styles. Equipment and Artifacts are upgraded with currency earned from selling or dismantling treasure in Riftwake, the game’s social space. From stealth assassins to team-focused support, in HAWKED everyone can wield their Renegade however they want.

An island to attract them, an island to dominate everyone

Those who enter the game must explore Island X, a recently discovered treasure cradle full of loot. However, the nefarious, scaly Disciples also want to claim the island and will not give up its treasures so easily. Island X is a huge dynamic map in which each match challenges players to compete in its different parts. Their treasures and Artifacts are hidden in trap-filled temples and ruins.

Everyone must test their ingenuity by solving puzzles to open doors and unlock important rewards. The games will feature dynamic events such as a huge Disciple loaded with treasures. You will have to defeat this boss to get the Artifacts from him. Over time, Island X will evolve through updates, limited-time events, and Season releases.

Early access has its places open

Players who wish to join in testing it before its launch, which involves extracting treasures, can now register for the “Renegade Rally”, that rewards the brave with increasingly better gifts as the number of registered people increases.

Andy Duthie, executive producer of HAWKED, explained the choice of this phase as follows: “With HAWKED we want an open and interactive development process that places the community’s opinions at the forefront. Following the positive feedback and excellent results from our open beta, we believe early access is an important step on our path to launch. We want to continue working to make HAWKED the most fun and accessible extraction shooter on the market as we head towards a full release, and having our players be part of this journey is an absolute joy.”

My.Games has joined the initiative to make early access more attractive, with different prizes and treasures with this early access. “Renegade Rally” is the campaign they have promoted to attract players, offering rewards such as a lifetime supply of premium currency.

Anyone who joins the “Renegade Rally” will receive a free 7-day GRAIL+ premium account, and any additional rewards that are unlocked during the campaign.

The more people who sign up, the better the overall rewards and prizes will be. Seeing the results of beta access and the pace of registrations, on November 30 you will be able to see the island populated with battles everywhere.

Early access for PC will be released on November 30, while its console version will be released early next year, 2024. More news about the full release of HAWKED will be coming soon. The latest news and updates will be shared on the game’s official website and on its social networks.