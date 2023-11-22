Publisher and developer MY.GAMES has announced the release date of HAWKED: The PvPvE multiplayer shooter will be available on PC in Early Access in a few days.

HAWKED fits inside the extraction shooter subgenre. Players will be able to team up in teams of up to three to scour the game’s map for valuable artifacts. In addition to having to deal with the local fauna, players will have to fight each other to secure the loot, but they will also have to solve puzzles and watch out for traps scattered throughout the map. The first team to escape with the artifacts wins.

The shooter will be free-to-play and will debut on Steam on November 30th. The game will also arrive on consoles, however the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Series X|S versions will be released in early 2024.

