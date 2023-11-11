Suara.com – Poland will start its work in the U-17 World Cup by facing Japan at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Saturday (11/11/2023), and Karol Borys emphasized that he is not afraid to face the Asian champions.

Joined in Group D, apart from facing Japan, Poland will face Senegal on Tuesday (14/11/2023), and Argentina on Friday (17/11/2023).

Polish U-17 National Team footballers take part in official training ahead of the Group D qualifying match for the 2023 U-17 World Cup at Arcamanik Stadium, Bandung, West Java, Friday (10/11/2023). The Polish U-17 national team will compete against Japan at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium on Saturday (11/11/2023). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Wahyu Putro A/aww.

“We have analyzed the Japanese team and we know that they are very organised, they are Asian champions, they score a lot of goals, but we are not afraid of any opponent,” said Borys when met before undergoing team training at the Arcamanik Stadium, Bandung, Friday ( 11/10/2023).

“We have a plan for the match and we will do our best,” he continued.

In 2021, Borys’ name was included in the list of the top 60 best young players according to the Guardian newspaper. He revealed that he was proud of this achievement, which then contributed to him taking part in a trial at Manchester United.

“I was for seven days at Manchester United, I trained with the U-16, U-18 and U-23 teams. I was very happy to be there, it really helped me develop but then I went back to Poland, and I had a dream can play for Barcelona,” said the Slask Wroclaw midfielder.

Compared to Jakarta, Solo and Surabaya, Bandung as one of the hosts of the U-17 World Cup is relatively cooler. However, Borys admits that the temperature in Bandung still forces him to adapt more quickly.

“In Poland the temperature is at most five or a maximum of 10 degrees, here it is 30 degrees. But we came here 10 days ago and we have adapted to this situation and we are ready for the match,” concluded the Lionel Messi fan.