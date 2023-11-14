Suara.com – Raffi Ahmad once promised to invest in Medan Zoo to the Mayor of Medan, Bobby Nasution. However, Raffi admitted that he had not realized his promise because he prioritized building a zoo in the capital.

“We want to build a zoo first in Jakarta, but slowly because this is not easy,” said Raffi Ahmad in the Mampang area, South Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Raffi said that currently he has not had time to meet Bobby Nasution. He has not spoken again about the Medan Zoo investment.

“Yes, we want to (meet) later. We haven’t had the chance to meet again with Bang Bobby. Yesterday we met him, yesterday we didn’t have time to talk to him again (about Medan Zoo),” said Raffi Ahmad.

Raffi Ahmad will still focus on Medan Zoo, but not at this time. He also apologized to the people of Medan, especially Bobby Nasution, for not being able to fulfill his promise.

“So I’m really sorry, Medan people, Bang Bobby, but God willing, we’ll take it slowly,” said Nagita Slavina’s husband.

The owner of RANS Entertainment hopes that his discourse on investing in Medan Zoo will be implemented. He didn’t expect it to be canceled at all.

“Yes (investment) don’t cancel it, please pray it goes smoothly,” he said.

Raffi Ahmad’s discourse on investing in Medan Zoo has been echoed since May 2022. At that time, Raffi, who visited Medan Zoo in May 2022, discussed the construction of the zoo with Bobby Nasution.

But unfortunately, this promise has not been realized until now. When recently asked about Raffi Ahmad’s investment, Bobby admitted that he continued to encourage Raffi Ahmad to fulfill his promise and planned to start building Medan Zoo this year.

Previously, in March 2023, Raffi uploaded a video of the time he met Bobby Nasution. In the video, Raffi apologizes and admits that he was scolded by Bobby for not fulfilling his promise.