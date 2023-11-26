The operating system of any device is one of its most important parts, since it will be in charge of managing the memory of the entire system to prioritize certain processes over others.

Thus, choosing it involves knowing what mobile devices, such as iOS or Android, or computer devices, such as MacOS, Windows or Linux, can offer you – the latter requiring more technical knowledge.

Some of these, such as those from Apple, require hardware manufactured by the company, that is, official equipment with the apple logo. In this point, choosing a different system for mobile and computer can be a big problem.

Although the different operating systems are getting closer and closer to being able to use applications outside of a specific ecosystem, the truth is that you should stop and think about which ones to choose.

In this case, I tell you What problems will you encounter if you choose to use a computer with Windows 11 and an iPhonewith the latest version of its operating system, iOS 17.1.

The Mobile Link application is useless on an iPhone

One of the most important issues that a user looks for in any operating system is the speed with which tasks are performed, such as being able to use the mobile phone directly from the computer or transfer files with ease.

Although Windows has already allowed you to use the Mobile Link application with an iPhone since May, the possibilities are minimal compared to an Android deviceFor example.

In this sense, when connecting the Apple mobile to Windows through this application – available from the Microsoft store – only 2 menus appear: calls and messages.

Computer Hey

On the contrary, when connecting any Android mobile you can transfer any photo you have on the terminal without having to touch it, just by connecting it via Bluetooth to the application, as well as granting the necessary privacy permissions.

In this way, there is only one option left to access the files contained on the iPhone: the iCloud cloud storagewhich can be accessed directly from the website.

However, here begins a new problem for users who have become accustomed to navigating between the almost infinite folders of an Android terminal from the computer’s USB connection.

Computer Hey

In the case of iCloud, only allows access to photos, notes or the calendarmaking it impossible to see what is hidden in the folders that store cache and other important information for the mobile.

This leads to other serious problems that do not have an easy solution, such as viewing HEIC files in Windows or downloading third-party applications for which you will surely have to pay to obtain all the functions.

The big problem with HEIC files in Windows

Apple officially launched in 2017, along with the update to iOS 11, a new format for high-quality images, known as HEIC or HEIF – for High Efficiency Image File Format.

This has gradually replaced other traditional ones like JPG or PNG, since Apple’s is capable of offering almost the same quality in images that compress their sizea point in favor of the format.

Now, Windows does not have everything with it, since it does not automatically recognize this type of files, so you will have to download applications to be able to view the HEIC content.

The first one that comes to mind is the official one from the Microsoft store, although it does not work correctly – its rating barely reaches 2 stars out of 5 in the store – so you will have to opt for a payment option.

Here the problems between both systems bifurcate even more.

First of all, you could use the Photos application to view the iPhone’s HEIC images from it, although the connection has in no case been efficient; I have always faced connection problems, with intermittent interruptions.

Computer Hey

Secondly, I have had to opt for conversion online of pictures –or from the Windows file browser itself–, something that makes this format useless, since you would return to JPG or JPEG, losing image information.

Lastly, incorrect reading of these types of files, as well as the aforementioned inability to access the folders, has resulted in you having to download third-party applications.

An important question about privacy

I will not mention any of the third-party applications that I have had to download, in case any of them had some type of malware in their download, although the antivirus has not detected anything dangerous in any of them.

First of all, it is worth highlighting the Bonjour Inc., an Apple application that has been downloaded automatically when connecting the iPhone to Windows, without warnings or confirmations for said installation.

As is more than evident, this raises an important question about privacy, since At no time does the user accept this installationin addition to the fact that in Windows they have no specific use, since it is used to detect services on the local network.

In this sense, the only thing Bonjour does is add a process better known as mdnsresponder.exe, which implies greater energy consumption on the computer. In my case, I have had to uninstall it up to 10 times.

Beyond this, third-party applications to recover backup copies – in addition to those that can be consulted in iCloud – only allow this objective to be achieved in the paid versions.

After more than 4 hours trying to recover a backup, it was impossible to find the lost files on the iPhone again.

According to my own experience, it is best to think carefully about the operating system you choose, both on your mobile and on your computer. Starting today, perhaps a sensible option is to use Google Drive for applications like WhatsApp on an iPhone.

I assure you that everything will be much easier.