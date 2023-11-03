Suara.com – The issue of political dynasties in Indonesia has become a hot topic of discussion not only in Indonesia, but also internationally. In fact, two foreign media also discussed this issue

Recently, one of the German media, Handesblatt, highlighted the political steps of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of President Joko Widodo who is running as Prabowo Subianto’s Vice Presidential Candidate (Cawapres) in the 2024 presidential election.

According to the media, Gibran’s candidacy is seen as the development of dynastic politics that will damage and kill democracy in Indonesia.

The decline of democracy in Indonesia was also reported by the United States-based media, Time.

Director of Imparsial, Gufron Mabruri, said that because it had been highlighted by foreign media, the phenomenon of political dynasties in Indonesia was very real.

“We view that the condition of democratic decline in Indonesia which is in the spotlight of the two foreign media is a political problem that is really happening and is difficult to deny, especially if we look at the dynamics of electoral politics in 2024,” said Gufron to journalists, Friday (3/11/ 2023).

According to him, the controversial decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which gave a ticket to Gibran’s candidacy for candidacy was the tip of the iceberg in the decline of Indonesian democracy.

Because long before that, this setback had been widely discussed by a number of political experts and analysts.

Jokowi, said Gufron, instead of improving the condition of democracy in Indonesia, he made democracy even worse by building a political dynasty full of collusion and nepotism practices.

“We consider that the condition of democratic decline at the end of the era of President Joko Widodo’s administration cannot and must not be allowed to continue, considering that democracy is a political achievement that was fought for with great difficulty in 1998 and must continue to be maintained,” he explained.

“There is a need to build a pro-democracy movement to save democracy from setbacks, including by making electoral politics a momentum and a medium to correct all of President Joko Widodo’s policies and political steps,” he said.

Previously, the controversy over the Constitutional Court’s decision was also in the spotlight in the country, resulting in the holding of an ethics trial against the constitutional judges involved in the decision.

They underwent an ethics trial led by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) chaired by Jimly Asshiddiqie. Currently, the conclusion in the case will be announced next week.

Regarding the decision that has been made by the Constitutional Court, there is still a possibility that it will change. However, Jimly said this depended on the applicant and MKMK.