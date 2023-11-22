If you have a console PlayStation you’re lucky. You can get 3 months of Apple TV+ totally free just by being a PlayStation member and accessing a wide catalog of original films and series from the North American brand, such as its latest blockbuster Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters. If you want to know how to get this succulent promotion, we will tell you all the steps you must carry out in a very simple way.

Not only do Sony consoles provide a wide catalog of video games to spend hours and hours enjoying the world of gaming, you can also access other types of entertainment based on streaming applications, YouTube, Twitch or Spotify. Even new generation consoles that have a disc version can also be enjoyed through movies or series in Full HD and 4K Blu-ray format.

Positioning ourselves in the streaming panorama, these platforms want to carve out a niche for themselves on desktop consoles to provide an incentive to those users who prefer to watch online video streaming through a PlayStation 5, instead of through the application itself. Smart TV. Thus, Apple TV+ has launched a free 3-month free promotion viewing for all registered PlayStation users. Accessing this promotion is very easy and will only take you a few minutes.

How to redeem 3 months of Apple TV+ on PlayStation

To redeem the 3 free months offered by Apple TV+ for PlayStation consoles, you have to take into account the following requirements:

Own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console Be registered with PlayStation Network Have an Apple ID account Subscription is only valid for new and reactivated subscriptions

Once you have met these conditions, we will proceed to redeem the bitten apple application promotion. To do this, you must log in to your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and search for the Apple TV+ application from the TV and video menuin the case of the first, or from the tab Multimedia Contentif you use the second one.

Next, download and open the Apple TV+ app and follow the instructions on the screen. If you do not have a registered user on Apple TV, it is time to create an Apple ID to continue with the process. Finally, you will automatically access the 3-month offer at no additional cost, and will be applied automatically.

And what happens after 3 months?

After having enjoyed the 3 free months, you will have to pay 9.99 euros, the official amount that Apple TV+ bills on a monthly basis. In the event that you do not want to pay this charge, you have the possibility of cancel subscription at any time. If so, we recommend canceling the renewal plan as soon as you get the 3 free months.

First of all, you must go to the Apple TV+ application and click on settings. Once there, you have to go to Users and accounts, Subscriptions and select the subscription. Then you will have to follow the on-screen instructions to cancel it.

Finally, it should be noted that this promotion will only be available until January 31, 2024.