Suara.com – Indonesian U-17 National Team striker Amar Brkic, Monday (6/11/2023), admitted that he needed to adapt to the weather in his country, because he is a player who was born and raised in Germany.

As is known, Amar Brkic is a Bosnian-Indonesian player of German descent who plays for Hoffenheim U-17.

Indonesia U17 National Team striker, Amar Brkic while training and adapting to the hot weather in Surabaya. (PSSI)

“The first training in Jakarta was very difficult for me. After training, I had a little headache, but the weather conditions in Surabaya were a little hotter. The weather in Jakarta was warmer for me. I think the team will be better,” said Amar as quoted by ANTARA .

The owner’s full name, Amar Rayhan Brkic, is also starting to prepare carefully for the first match against the U-17 Ecuador National Team. Indonesia’s first match in the U-17 World Cup will be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya on November 10 2023.

Amar explained that the training, which was held in Field A of the GBT Stadium complex in Surabaya, also honed his team’s adaptation process.

“I think the team is very good. Our chemistry is very good, there are no problems. For the match against Ecuador, I think our defense and chemistry can face everything,” said the Bosnian-Indonesian player.

In the U-17 World Cup, the Indonesian national team is in Group A. Apart from facing Ecuador, Bima Sakti’s team will face Panama and Morocco.

After the match against Ecuador in the first match on November 10, Amar Brkic and his friends will face Panama on November 13. Meanwhile, the final match against Morocco will be held on November 16.

Like the first match against Ecuador, the matches against Panama and Morocco will also be held at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.