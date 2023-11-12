Telegram, like the rest of the communication applications, is progressively incorporating new functionalities that allow us to cover a greater number of actions. When we participate in a group with several people and constant message exchanges, the quote option can be very useful. But what happens if the message is very long and we want to quote only one of the parts? We tell you.

Messaging applications long ago stopped having only a social aspect, to also have a great impact in other scenarios and contexts, such as work. In certain situations, we have to respond to only part of the message and, due to ignorance, we tend to respond to the entire message. However, the reality is that this application allows us to select fragments of messages to reply to them by part.

Although it is not one of the most well-known options, the reality is that it can be very useful in certain situations. In this article we tell you everything you need to know to quote messages in parts when the situation requires it.

Quote a part of a message from your mobile

When we want to quote a message, we are used to sliding the message in question to our left and then proceed to reply. Although we can also hold down the message in question and wait for the options menu to appear. Among them is the option to cite. But if we click on it, we will also quote the full message.

To make a quote about a fragment of the message, we must perform this last action. We hold down and when the message appears as highlighted, we must click on it again and select the fragment of the text that we want to quote. We will see how the signal will appear that we can carry out a selection of several fragments. And, at that moment, we must click on the Quote option. We will see how, from that moment on, we can write a message citing only the fragment that we have chosen, as we can see in the following screenshot.

And from the computer?

Despite being an application initially designed for mobile phones, the reality is that more and more users use it only from their computer. From the computer, it is even easier to make these types of appointments. To do this, we only have to select the fragment of text in question and, from there, click with the right button of our mouse or, failing that, press with two fingers and, subsequently, click on the citation option.

As we have seen, despite not being a well-known option, it is a very useful functionality when we are forced to respond to a very long message or one that includes questions for several people. In order to benefit from this possibility, as well as the rest of the new features that Telegram includes, it is necessary to always download the latest updates that appear on both iOS and Android.