This morning the long-awaited finale of Attack on Titan arrived on Crunchyroll, but the public had to wait longer than expected to see it because the platform collapsed.

The long-awaited anime ending Attack on Titan premiered this morning in Japan, through the NHK General television channel, and it reached the rest of the world through the Crunchyroll platform. 01:00 am.

Attack the titans It is one of the most popular anime of the last decade. It began airing in 2013 and the fandom has only grown since then, throughout its four seasons.

We had been waiting for months for the anime to have a definitive closure, especially considering that the manga of Hajime Isayama on which the series is based had its end in 2021, and that the outcome of the series has been lengthening. anime with successive episodes that seemed to be final but were not.

It is not surprising that this morning everyone logged on to Crunchyroll to find out what would happen. Eren, Armin y Mikasa. But there was a problem with the platform and the final ending of Shingeki no Kyojin became even more difficult.

The ending of Shingeki no Kyojin broke Crunchyroll this morning

A lot of people reported problems with Crunchyrolland even in our own newsroom José Carlos Pozo explained at half past one that he had been trying to load the platform for more than thirty minutes without success in order to review the episode.

“Our site is experiencing intermittent issues, but we are working hard to resolve them quickly. We thank you for your patience,” they shared from the official networks of Crunchyrollwhich had collapsed due to high visitor traffic.

This is not the first time that the platform has faced a similar situation due to Attack on Titan, as it already experienced failures when the previous episode of Shingeki no Kyojin in 2022. Luckily, Crunchyroll is back on track, and you can now enjoy the end of the series without problems.