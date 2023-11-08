Ángel couldn’t be more disappointed, after the starlet’s sit-in in the morning and seeing that the young woman doesn’t come to see his performance, the tamer begins to see that nothing can save his circus.

However, Bárbara Rey shows up at the last minute accompanied by Paco Ostos. Clown comes out to greet them and thanks the artist for her visit. Shortly after, Ángel appears in the caravan a little toned because of the alcohol.

Clown explains to Bárbara that they want to have a charity gala: “It’s obvious that with you we would win points, Bárbara,” explains the tamer after having another drink.

The young Clown tries to break the silence that has formed within the caravan by assuring Ángel that he greatly admires the artist’s work: “I also admire your work very much, Ángel,” he points out.

A comment that does not sit well with the trainer: “I thought that same thing this morning when you left without even saying hello,” says Ángel, raising his voice.

Bárbara tries to apologize to him, but the trainer no longer sees reason and makes an unfortunate comment that breaks all her options: “Have you made a movie where you don’t show your tits?” she asks.

The starlet decides to leave there after what happened, Clown tries to keep her by excusing his friend after the loss of his wife just a few months ago, but it’s too late. Rey doesn’t want to know anything about Ángel Cristo.