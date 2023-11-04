loading…

BEIRUT – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday (3/11/2023) that his troops would continue their battle with the Israeli military until Hamas achieved victory in Gaza.

Nasrallah warned an attack on Lebanon would be the “stupidest mistake” in Israel’s history.

“What is happening in Gaza right now is not just a war; “This is a decisive historic battle with consequences that will reshape the future,” Nasrallah stressed in his televised speech.

Hezbollah’s goal in this fighting, he said, is to “stop aggression” in Gaza and ensure Hamas “achieves victory” against Israel.

Nasrallah’s speech was the first since Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Hezbollah leader said his group was not involved in planning the attack, but took the opportunity to “enter the battle” the following day.

In the early days of the war, Hezbollah limited its activities to sporadic rocket and small arms attacks on Israel from Lebanese territory, and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with artillery and drone attacks.

The fighting has increased in frequency and intensity over the past two weeks, and IDF forces were put on alert ahead of Nasrallah’s speech, fearing the militant leader would announce a major operation against the Jewish State.

No such announcement was forthcoming. Nasrallah said his forces had contributed to the fighting so far by stationing a third of Israel’s combat forces and nearly half of its naval assets near the Lebanese border.