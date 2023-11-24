If you were planning to give a Hasbro product as a gift this holiday season, or treat yourself, the Black Friday discounts are of interest to you.

Christmas is approaching and every self-respecting geek has his eye on some little thing that, whether to give as a gift or to treat himself, is on his wish list this year. But being a fan of franchises like Marvel, Indiana Jones, Transformers or Star Wars is an expensive hobby, so dates like the Black Friday They are a perfect opportunity to save a few euros, and at Hasbro they know it.

This year, on the occasion of Black Friday, Hasbro Pulse has launched a very special promotion which is extendable to both premium members and those who are not.

From Thursday the 23rd to Wednesday the 29th of November at 11:59 p.m. —10:59 p.m. in the Canary Islands—who buy more than €75 through the Hasbro Pulse website you will be able to enjoy up to 35% discount on select products.

Eligible Hasbro Pulse premium members can use the code CYBER35 to save that 35% completewhile those who are not premium members will benefit from the code CYBER25with a 25% savings.

What products can I take advantage of this Hasbro discount on?

The selection of products on which we can save this Black Friday with Hasbro Pulse is quite extensive and can be found on their website. Let’s highlight some.

For example, we have several retro figures from the original Indiana Jones trilogy, such as Stopper, Sallah or Henry Jones Sr., to shape our collection of the most famous archaeologist in cinema.

You also have several additions of Marvel Legendsincluding some from The Marvels, like Kamala Khan.

There are figures from Dungeons & Dragons, from the Power Rangersand a lot of Transformers so you can fight the battle for Cybertron in your living room.

Of course, there are several proposals for Star Wars: The Black Seriesboth from The Book of Boba Fett or The Bad Batch as well as the other productions in the saga.

The promotion is not limited to figures, of course, for example, there is a magneto helmet brutal that may not help you control the metal, but it will prevent it from controlling your mind.

If you were on the hunt for a Hasbro figure, don’t hesitate to take a look at this offer before it ends next Wednesday the 29th at midnight.