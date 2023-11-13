In Spain, parties supporting outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez presented a proposed amnesty law on Monday for Catalan independence activists and for people involved in the October 2017 referendum and other contexts of illegal political actions. The amnesty is the main element of the government agreement made between Sánchez’s Socialist Party and the Catalan independence party Junts per Catalunya, whose votes are crucial to allowing Sánchez to obtain a new mandate.

The new law, which must be approved by parliament, provides for the cancellation of “criminal, administrative and accounting responsibility” for more than 300 independence leaders and activists indicted for various crimes, and also for 73 policemen on trial for excessive violence committed against pro-independence demonstrators during the 2017 referendum. Barring any big surprises, the new law should be approved quickly, but the government agreement with Junts is still arousing controversy and skepticism. On Sunday evening in various Spanish cities there were large demonstrations organized by centre-right parties against the amnesty, as had already happened in previous weekends. Skepticism does not only concern the opposition.

In recent days various exponents of Spanish institutions have argued that the numerous concessions made by Sánchez to Carles Puigdemont, the leader of Junts, could risk causing an institutional crisis in Spain and reactivating the problem of Catalan independence, which in recent years has significantly reduced. On the contrary, Sánchez and the socialists argue that the agreement will allow Spain to be given a government capable of resolving the Catalan question through negotiation and compromise, and not through judicial imposition as has happened so far.

The vote of confidence for the new government will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, and in the second vote, when more votes for than against will suffice, Sánchez is expected to be reconfirmed prime minister.

The most discussed element of the agreement concerns the amnesty for all Catalan independence leaders and activists who in recent years have been indicted or have undergone judicial proceedings for their actions in favor of independence, especially after the illegal referendum for the independence of October 2017 but also in other cases, such as a similar referendum held in 2014. The amnesty would concern more than 300 people: not only the most famous Catalan independence leaders (such as Puigdemont himself), but also many activists who have undergone minor judicial or administrative proceedings in recent years.

The amnesty in itself is already extremely controversial in Spain: according to a significant part of the political class, not only from the centre-right but also within the Socialist Party itself, it would be an excessive concession towards a movement which, with the 2017 referendum, directly attacked the Spanish Constitution, especially since no Catalan independence activist is currently in prison, after the various leaders convicted of sedition had been pardoned by Sánchez himself.

According to polls, more than half of Spanish citizens are against granting amnesty, and are ready to repeat the elections if granting it were the price to pay to obtain a government. Sánchez himself, before the July elections, claimed to be against the amnesty, and the fact that he is now ready to grant it is perceived as an attempt to remain in power at all costs.

But in addition to the amnesty itself, the way in which the agreement provides for it to be implemented is also quite criticised. Puigdemont has long maintained that the entire independence movement is the victim of judicial harassment. The agreement explicitly mentions the word “lawfare”, an English portmanteau of law and warfare, which indicates phenomena in which law is used as a weapon to attack dissidents and political enemies. Puigdemont quite often cites the concept of lawfare to indicate the fact that, in his opinion, the Spanish judicial system is unfairly biased against Catalan independence.

For this reason, there is somewhat ambiguous language in the agreement which suggests that parliamentary commissions will be formed to supervise the work of the judges: these commissions are not mentioned in the law presented on Monday, but given the possibility that they will be formed in a second At the moment various associations of magistrates protested strongly, arguing that it could be a violation of the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Politico wrote that the European Commission has also made it known that it is checking the text of the agreement to monitor any violations of the rule of law, while the European People’s Party (to which Sánchez’s opposition belongs) has called a debate in Parliament European for the next few days. However, the Socialist Party has said very clearly that the independence of the judicial system will not be affected in any way.

In addition to the amnesty, Sánchez is criticized for making major economic concessions to Catalonia: he promised Junts that the regional government of Catalonia will be able to keep for itself 100 percent of all the taxes and duties it collects on its territory. Catalonia is one of the richest and most advanced regions of Spain, and the idea that it will be completely free from any form of redistribution has provoked strong protests from Spanish tax inspectors, according to whom such a rule would be «preferential treatment , without any legal justification” towards Catalan citizens.

More generally, some analysts are accusing Sánchez of having brought Catalan independence back to the center of the debate, after years in which the conflict was effectively dormant. In the July elections the two main Catalan independence parties, Junts and ERC, did extremely badly and between both of them they did not even reach 25 percent of the vote, compared to 36 percent four years ago. It is true that the elections were national and therefore the local Catalan question was not the subject of the vote, but the result was seen, together with other factors, as a confirmation of the fact that the independence movement had now lost its impetus.

Now that Sánchez has made agreements with both Junts and ERC (the latter party already supported Sánchez in the previous legislature) and is preparing to become dependent on their votes to govern, the Catalan question risks becoming a polemical and divisive element again. Sánchez and a large part of the Socialist Party instead argue that, at the very least, an agreement with Junts will put an end to the unilateralism of the independence movement, that is, to the fact that, until a few years ago, the independence activists pursued their cause in a unilateral manner, even going outside the law and without prior agreements with the state. The 2017 referendum, which was held against the wishes of the Spanish constitutional court, is the main example of this strategy, which the socialists believe will be abandoned.

The problem is that in the agreement there is no explicit renunciation of unilaterality by Junts. A spokesperson for Puigdemont told Politico: “I don’t know where Moncloa (the Spanish prime minister’s office) sees a renunciation of future unilateral attempts to gain independence.”