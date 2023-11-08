Shuntaro Furukawa claims that Nintendo Accounts will be a link to the user’s history for future generations, so the new Switch could have this backwards compatibility after all.

Nintendo Switch is still active in sales and preparing Switch 2, although before president has said that each Nintendo Account “will be a link to the user’s history for future generations.”

This could give rise to hypothetical backward compatibility between the company’s two platforms, despite the fact that Shuntaro Furukawa himself recently claimed the rumors were inaccurate.

Famiboards has noticed that they have updated the “Long-term relationships supported by Nintendo Account” slide and now it shows something different.

These are the best wireless controllers for Switch

There are many Switch controllers for sale. These are the highest quality you can buy, with affordable prices in many cases and wireless connectivity.

See list

In the image you can continue to see the images of the purchase history, the saved data, the friends in the system and the experience with the data.

But now the text just below this has changed, showing more detailed information about the plans and what they intend to do with it:

Before the introduction of the Nintendo Account, it was not easy to maintain user information across platform generations, including details such as their software purchases and game logs.

The introduction of the Nintendo Account has made it possible to link a user’s history to their personal account. This will be the basis on which Nintendo will be able to maintain a lasting relationship with consumers.

In other forums they are already more than clear about full backward compatibility with the future Nintendo Switch 2although there are many others who doubt that this will be 100% true.

But although it may perfectly be a simple purchase history for users to consult, many already take it for granted in most cases.

There are users criticizing that this “needs an announcement in 2023” and/or “they will not accept it until Switch 2 is released with the announced backward compatibility.”

Nintendo Switch 2 could give way to backward compatibility between systems

Nintendo also has a lot to celebrate, because with 4.3 million copies in two weeks, it is clear that Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the fastest-selling Mario game.

Furthermore, the same president of nintendo confirmed that they will continue to release new titles for Switch “without being tied to the idea of ​​the traditional life cycle” and updated their 10 best-selling games.

Maybe Nintendo has confirmed the backward compatibility of Switch 2 saying that “the Nintendo Account will be a link to the user’s history for future generations.”