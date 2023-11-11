Now that Marvel Studios is using the Annihilator moniker…does that mean we won’t see Annihilus?

Warning SPOILERS. The Marvels has just been released and we see Carol Danvers again, also known as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). This Marvel Studios character is far from the conventional heroine that hides behind the phrase “great power, great responsibility.” Who needs responsibility when you can be the Annihilator?

In the film we learn that Carol has left a trail of destruction in her quest for justice. Her attempt to eradicate the Supreme Intelligence on Hala, the Kree homeworld, sets off a chain of events that plunges the world into darkness and discord. And surprisingly, her nickname among Kree warriors is not a compliment. They call her “The Annihilator.” Something that will be familiar to comic book lovers.

But where does this fearful name come from?

After Carol destroys the Supreme Intelligence, she unleashes a ruthless civil war on Hala, leaving it without resources and plunged into literal darkness. Although her intentions were noble, Carol finds herself at odds with Dar-Benn, who blames her directly for the catastrophe. Understandably, the Kree see Carol not as her savior, but as the very source of her misfortune.

This revelation adds layers of complexity to the Marvel Studios character. Although thanks to the events of the film he atones for his sins.

But is the Annihilator nickname really unexpected in the vast Marvel universe? Not at all. In the comics, the team known as the Annihilators, led by the cosmic Star-Lord, tackle problems on a galactic scale. This team is full of heavyweights like Gladiator, Silver Surfer and Quasar, who come together to face cosmic threats.

Another echo of annihilation in Marvel comes from Annihilus, a dangerous villain who often crosses paths with the Fantastic Four. However, in The Marvels, there is no reference.

So it may be that by using the Annihilator nickname, they have caused the Annihilus saga to no longer occur. We’ll see it in time, but it’s a shame because the villain is brutal and the battle is epic.

For now, we do not know Marvel Studios’ plans for these characters, but they may return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which aims to be the big MCU event of the coming years.

While we wait, you can review all the Marvel Studios installments on Disney Plus with this link.