The Loki series could have changed the direction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by eliminating Kang as a threat.

Warning SPOILERS. The second season of Loki has a brutal ending that leaves the Asgardian God as the guardian of the multiverse. So this situation raises questions about Kang’s direction and his options, especially now that Jonathan Majors’ performance is in question due to his legal problems.

So, we don’t know Marvel Studios’ plans, but if one thing is clear, it is that they have left the situation to continue without Kang. But he could also return as a threat. So the impact as a big villain is wide open.

Executive producer Kevin Wright revealed some details.

Kevin Wright gave a somewhat cryptic answer indicating that the key to the future lies in the final conversation between Loki and Sylvie. He hinted that the Kangs’ fate is yet to be defined, highlighting Sylvie’s words: “At least we give ourselves a chance to define our own destiny.”

“I’m probably going to play it infuriatingly carefully, but for me, and I know all filmmakers agree, we believe it’s all there on the screen. I think all the details are there, and there are a lot of things that people haven’t chosen. I haven’t fully understood what is being said. The key to the future is in that conversation with Sylvie, and this doesn’t necessarily undo any of those threats. In my opinion, it’s what Sylvie said: “At least give us a chance. Let us fight that battle for ourselves and define our own destiny.”

For now, all we can do is enjoy the Loki series and wait to find out what direction the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes. But while Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2026) continues on the release calendar, it means that the villain is present, although a change of actor cannot be ruled out. But if this project is canceled, it will be the definitive clue that will determine that the Loki series changed everything.

