One of the main keys to achieving success in live broadcasts and content videos is the ability to connect with your audience. To do this, the streamer or YouTuber must get the most attention, and one of the recommendations is to go directly to them in the most natural way possible. However, in a live broadcast there are many distractions and complications that make the whole job difficult, but this elgato It’s going to make things a lot easier.

The magic of the Teleprompter

It is not that elgato has invented the translucent mirror technique, but the truth is that it has included a series of features that will make it a highly desired model. First of all, this teleprompter It has an integrated screen, which frees you from having to use an iPad or your own screen phone as occurs in other models on the market.

If you don’t know how a teleprompter works exactly, it is exactly what they use on television to be able to read text while looking at the camera, all thanks to a mirror that reflects the text displayed on a screen, but that also allows the vision of the camera to pass through. camera on the other side.

Elgato Prompter

This model in question is made up of a screen 9 inches with 1,024 x 600 pixel resolutionwhich connects to the PC or Mac through a port USB-C. This allows you to control the image in a very simple way, since it will function as a secondary screen on your computer.

Thanks to this, we can even send the video image from our camera, and thus review the frame by looking at the camera.

Maximum comfort for script recording

But if there is something that improves the use of this device, it is the recording of scripted videos. It is basically what it has been designed for, since, with the included software, we can read the text naturally while looking directly at the camera, which will give the impression that we know the script completely by heart.

This, with the right learning, will allow you to achieve videos with naturalness and amazing quality, in addition to speeding up your workflow by making things much easier for you without having to memorize too much text.

In addition to being able to read text at the moment, another interesting function that the brand proposes is that of be able to read your live streaming chat by looking directly at the camerawhich will allow you to “look directly” at the user who left you the comment and who you are reading at that precise moment.

How much does it cost?

The price of this new elgato accessory is 299,99 euros, a quite adequate price if we take into account the many accessories it includes and that it is a 9-inch USB-C screen. Its build quality follows the brand’s standards, and as always, the combination with other elgato accessories will allow you to set up a recording studio in a matter of seconds.

