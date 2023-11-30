Bruce Campbell has had small roles in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies and Doctor Strange 2, but his involvement could turn into something bigger

All movies Marvel directed by Sam Raimi have featured the cameo of Bruce Campbellfrom the first tape of the Spider-Man de Tobey Maguire until Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Fans have always thought that the actor played different characters, but the reality could be different.

Has Bruce Campbell played the same character in every Marvel project?

ComicBook.com asked Bruce Campbell during an interview if his characters in the Marvel movies were really an alternate version of Mysterio, the popular Spider-Man villain. The question is asked because originally Campbell was going to play Mysterio in the canceled Spider-Man 4 by Raimi. Although the actor does not answer the question and implies that he does not know what Marvel is planning, he did reveal that his cameos in Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Doctor Strange 2 They are connected through the multiverse.

“The cameos are like in the Spider-Man movies: if you know anything about the multiverse, now you know, retroactively, I’m now in the multiverse thanks to Doctor Strange. I’m not a pizza seller, okay? It would be a big mistake to think that I am only a pizza seller, or an usher, or an announcer. It’s called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don’t know who he really is. It has not been revealed yet. “I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel and we’re close to finding out.”

Although the Mysterio theory may sound interesting, it’s unlikely that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take its time addressing the identity of Campbell’s characters. At this moment, the UCM It has to resolve more important issues, such as closing the large number of plots that are still open, and continuing to tell more stories of the newly introduced characters so that they connect with fans.