If we were to describe a starfish perhaps we would start by saying that it is an animal with five arms radiating from its center like the points of a star. We would be making a mistake. And the limbs have nothing to do with those of the rest of the animals. These extremities are the head of the animal.

Don’t lose your head. The reason is simple: starfish are just that, heads that move along the seabed, heads that, at some point in evolution, began to do without the rest of the body.

The echinoderms. This can be applied to starfish and their closest relatives (such as sea urchins, sea cucumbers or sea lilies), which together make up the phylum of echinoderms (Echinodermata). Echinoderms belong to the bilateral clade (Bilateria), whose defining feature is the bilateral symmetry that characterizes the vast majority of animals on our planet.

But echinoderms abandoned this bilateral symmetry to become animals with radial symmetry. Or almost, if we take into account that the larvae of echinoderms do present this form of bilateral symmetry characteristic of the rest of this taxonomic group.

Searching among the genes. Now, thanks to a genetic study of these animals, a team of scientists has discovered a curious fact when analyzing the reason for this change in the symmetry of this group of animals, and it is this absence of a body that turns them into heads. walking

He did this by studying a specific species of stars, the Patiria miniata. They manipulated the genes of the stars to investigate which genes were expressed in the cells of which parts of the anatomy of these animals.

First they took samples from each section of these animals to build “a 3D model of the messenger RNA throughout the body,” Laurent Formery, one of the authors of the study, explained to Live Science. They then used fluorescent dye that they associated with the different types of messenger RNA in order to identify their expression in different areas of the star’s body. Those responsible for the study published their work in an article in the journal Nature.

Walking on lips. Thus they were able to discard some of the dominant hypotheses about the peculiar evolution of these animals and come across curious details about the anatomical structure of these animals. Based on this finding, biologist Thurston Lacalli referred to starfish as a disembodied head “that walks on its own lips.”

And these animals use the organs originally dedicated to manipulating the animal’s food to move. This is not the only uniqueness of an animal capable of expelling one of its two stomachs outside its body to digest difficult prey.

Whims of evolution. Researchers aren’t sure what evolutionary whim millions of years ago led these animals to do without everything but their own heads. The evolution of echinoderms as an independent clade occurred during the Cambrian.

This Paleozoic era is characterized by a today unimaginable variety of animal forms, most lost today, many of which we know of shrouded in the most absolute mystery. Perhaps this discovery can help us learn more about the early evolution of animals, but it may have brought more questions than answers to the study of evolution on Earth.

Imagen | Jerry Kirkhart, CC BY 2.0 DEED