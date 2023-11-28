After seeing the boxart shown recently, we get an interesting announcement related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed Harvest Moon.

As we have learned, Natsume has offered news about the additional content of this installment, known as Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos. Here you can see it:

New DLC Pack – New Crops, Fish and Recipes:

Natsume Inc., the global developer and publisher of family games, has released the fourth DLC pack today. Includes: Unlocking 12 new types of seeds (4 crops and 8 flowers). 6 additional fish and 15 new recipes. Introductory price: $2.99.

Patch v1.3 – Relaxed Mode:

The next patch for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will arrive in the first half of December. What’s new: Introduces “Relaxed” mode to reduce stamina loss when moving and extend the length of the day. Minor bug fixes.

Season Pass ($14.99):

The first DLC pack can be purchased through the season pass for $14.99. Benefits: Access to all four DLC packs at a reduced price. Option to bundle Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos with the season pass for $64.99.

