Kevin Feige reveals that Harry Styles could play Starfox again in the MCU.

Eros is one of the most powerful characters in all of Marvel

Harry Styles made his MCU debut with a cameo surprise at the end of Eternals, the last film of Phase 4 that introduced us to a new group of cosmic superheroes. In the post-credits scene, Styles appears as Starfox, Thanos’ brother and an eternal who has the power to manipulate the emotions of others. Along with him, Pip the Troll is also introduced, who is a CGI-animated character with Patton Oswalt’s voicebeing a type of duo that, at first glance, seems quite funny and peculiar.

Evidently, the appearance of this famous artist caused a sensation among fans, both for his fame as a singer and for his charisma when playing Starfox. However, not much is known about the future of his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, nor if he will have a most relevant role in some sequel or crossover. Well, according to Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, Harry Styles I could come back at any time to Marvel movies.

Kevin Feige talks about Harry Styles’ possible return to the MCU

We are talking to Kevin Feige at ‘The Marvels’ premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

According to Kevin Feige, both he and Styles are excited about the possibilities offered by Starfox, but nothing is confirmed yet. In a interview with Entertainment Tonight During the premiere of The Marvels, Feige said the following.

“He’s excited. We’re excited. We’ll see. You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of labels. Where do the label people reappear? It’s a good question.” – Feige

Feige also spoke with MTV News about the duo formed by Starfox and Pip, dropping some clues about the possible scenarios in which they could fit within the MCU.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something very exciting for us. You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we have Blade, we have Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we have street level with our Daredevil ad and, of course, Spider -Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live.” – Feige.

It seems that Starfox and Pip could fit both on the most mystical and the most spatial side of the UCM, which opens up a very interesting range of possibilities. This means that we could see starfox confront his brother Thanos in some flashback or maybe he will ally himself with Blade to combat vampires, because the ideas seem not to be limited at Marvel Studios and that is what is impressive about their films.

Oswald has also mentioned that he would love to see the return of Pip and Starfox in the MCU.

Of course, all this is just speculation, but the truth is that Starfox has great potential as a character, both for his personality and his story. Besides, is supported by Patton Oswaltwho lends his voice to Pip and who already expressed his desire to see a movie starring the two of them in an interview with Comicbook.

“I haven’t heard those rumors. It would be amazing if (the sequel was about Starfox and Pip), because it seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kind of B or C level characters, everyone says, ‘Oh ‘Who cares?’ That’s where they end up really flourishing. There’s Guardian of the Galaxy. I don’t know if you’ve seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it’s an absolute delight. I mean, it’s so cool… And also, I’m a huge fan of the two Ant-Man movies. I think they’re fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of Marvel and they capture the spirit of those times. So if they made a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be… Those would be givens that I would like throw. Why not?” -Oswalt.

This character is one of the most interesting because he has incredible stories captured in comics such as Avengers #232-234 where he joins the Avengers or Marvel Graphic Novel #24 where he allies himself with Daredevil. So now you know, if you are a fan of Harry Styles and/or Starfox, stay tuned for the latest news from the UCM, because you may soon have a pleasant surprise.

