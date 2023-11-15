HBO Max It is the home of one of the most acclaimed fantasy sagas of all time: Harry Potter. This week, the catalog of this platform will see something new for the saga, but now with a twist that will take us towards reality.

The new content is titled David Holmes: The Boy Who Liveda documentary that follows the story of David Holmes, one of Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt doubles for the role of Harry Potter.

However, this is a story that is quite far from a happy anecdote, since this stuntman suffered an accident while filming Deathly Hallows that left him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

This documentary brings together Daniel and David, who became great friends on filming, to endure this fatal event. We will be able to see unpublished scenes from the Harry Potter films and various extra materials that will allow us to learn more about the double of the most acclaimed sorcerer in the world.

