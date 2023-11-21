After a working period lasting fourteen years, Housemarque saluta Harry Krueger: the game director of Returnal has in fact decided to leave the Finnish studio.

“During my fourteen years at Housemarque, I have been fortunate to work on one dream project after another, and I have had the privilege of working alongside some wonderful, talented people,” Krueger said in his farewell message. “It has been an honor for me to accompany Housemarque on this journey, to witness our growth from creators of small arcade games to the magnificence of Returnal. I will forever be proud of the work we have accomplished as a studio. Leaving Housemarque is a really difficult decision for me, but I leave it with nothing but gratitude for the past and optimism for its future. With a new project in development, a fantastic team stronger than ever, and the continued support of Sony and PlayStation Studio, I am confident that Housemarque’s brightest chapter is yet to be written.”

Ilari Kuittinen, the general manager and co-founder of the Finnish studio wanted to thank Harry Krueger for everything he accomplished during his time at Housemarque, wishing him the best for his future.

