Suara.com – Mpok Alpa once expressed his desire to stop being involved in the Indonesian entertainment industry to his assistants. This was conveyed in front of her husband, Aji Darmadji alias Idung.

“Tonight I decided I don’t want to be an artist. Cancel all events,” said Mpok Alpa in front of his assistant and manager as in a video on Deddy Corbuzier’s YouTube.

Mpok Alpa’s decision shocked her managers, including her husband Idung. Half confused, Idung also dared to ask his wife’s decision to withdraw from the world of artists.

Investigating further, Mpok Alpa’s decision to leave the world of artistry was due to a fight with her husband. At that time, the husband protested because he was not provided with food and drink when he woke up in the morning. Coincidentally, at that time Mpok Alpa was tired from filming until morning.

“I didn’t want me to become arrogant towards my own husband, I was afraid of forgetting my obligations as a wife. It’s better, before I’m famous, I don’t want to (appear) on TV,” recalled Mpok Alpa.

Amanda Manopo and Nina Mpok Alpa. (Instagram)

Idung then approached Mpok Alpa who was emotional. He gently tried to calm the sitri by stroking his wife’s head

“Ma, you can be an artist, whatever you want. Papa trusts you. But there is one condition, don’t neglect your obligations as a wife, no matter how tired you are at work,” said Mpok Alpa, imitating her husband’s words at that time.

Until now, Mpok Alpa still remembers her husband’s message very well. Even though she is famous and an artist, she still carries out her duties as a wife.

Portrait of Mpok Alpa (Instagram/nina_mpokalpa)

“Until now, I’m still washing, mopping and cooking,” said Mpok Alfa.

Mpok Alpa has been married for 13 years to Aji Darmaji alias Idung. Before marrying Aji, Mpok Alpa was married and divorced at a very young age, namely 17 years.

This was revealed by Mpok Alpa in an interview with Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina on YouTube Rans Entertainment in 2020. Mpok Alpa admitted that she married at the age of 17 because she had been in love with her ex-husband for 3 years.

“I got married when I was 17 years old and less than four months old because I still didn’t have an ID card,” said Mpok Alpa.

Mpok Alpa’s first marriage did not last long. The two divorced after 5 years of marriage and had no children. After the divorce, Mpok Alpa met Aji Darmaji.

Mpok Alpa (Instagram/@nina_mpokalpa)

Aji alias Idung is a businessman who has long been a fan of Mpok Alpa. The two then had a relationship and married in 2009.

Now, Mpok Alpa and Aji have been blessed with two children, namely Athaya and Athallah. Both of them look very happy and harmonious in their household.

Mpok Alpa admitted that he was very grateful to have found Aji. Aji is a patient and understanding husband. He also always supports Mpok Alpa’s career in the entertainment world.

“Thank God, my husband is a patient person. He always understands me,” concluded Mpok Alpa.