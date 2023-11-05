The KTM official has been Champion since Hixpania. In Germany “Mani” completed his masterpiece: winning all the races of the season. Compelling backdrop against Billy Bolt. Matt Green gives up the Junior World Championship scepter

November 5, 2023

Greissbach, Germany, 5 November. One of the features of the first seasons of Hard Enduro World Championship it was a very balanced comparison between the main players in the discipline. Those were the times (they seem far away, they are just 3 seasons ago), when Billy Bolt (the first Champion in history), Graham Jarvis (the stainless myth), Manuel Lettenbichler (the rising star son of art), but also senators of the Caliber of Tadeuzs Blazusiak e Jonny Walkeror deadly outsiders like Wade Young, Mario Roman o Alfredo Gomez, they were able to animate exciting challenges that could be resolved on a twist or in the last mile of the race. Beautiful races, all without distinction, each with its original characteristic or formula.

Well, times and a lot of water under the bridge of the World Cup have passed, the emotion of Hard Enduro remains intact and contagious, but discipline, attention and thrillers are polarised, at least in this season which has just ended in Germany, on a Champion who has become unassailable, effectively unapproachable and unbeatable. It’s about Manuel Lettenbichlerson of Andreas “Letti” Lettenbichler, Champion 2022 and World Champion also in 2023. With a stratospheric plus: “Mani” won all the tests of the season’s calendar, invariably winning or winning by a landslide, even managing to subvert situations that seemed compromised or in a dangerous balance.

Greissbach the Junior World Championship was also coming to an end, which concerned us very closely as shameless and good fans of Rigo and his Champion and Detentore Matthew Green. The sixth finger hit, Green’s bet didn’t. Let’s see how she fared.The GetzenRodeo, the last of the season, is evidently no exception. But it was a race which, although now irrelevant for the purposes of awarding the title maximo, offered no fewer emotions. Firstly because by now we were all holding the sixth finger of both hands, the one representing the last of six World Championship races, superstitiously poised and waiting to see the stellar record of the en plein sealed. And then why a

Lettenbichler immediately sets the pace winning the prologue. Then he maintains the level by indirectly declaring the objective. Billy Bolt, however, seems to want to intervene between his opponent and his pursuit of the record. It is the 80 minutes plus one lap of the GetzenRodeo final that are responsible for settling the issue between Marca’s two friends, adversaries and “cousins”, so that the comparison is stellarobviously very correct and exciting. In lizza Lettenbichler, KTM, Bolt, Hisqvarna, Mario Roman, Sherco, and Teo Kabakchiev, KTM. Half an hour from the end Bolt goes on the attack, 13 minutes and the Englishman takes the lead, at which point Lettenbichler’s goal is out of reach but he doesn’t leave the sights of the KTM official and he doesn’t give up. 9 minutes to goBolt gets stuck on a climb, Lettenbichler catches uptakes the lead, goes on to win and ends the season with another victory, the sixth out of six World Championship races. Bolt is second, then Roman, Kabakchiev, Walkner and Gomez. Sonny Goggia super is eighth overall, other Italians Davide Paganoni and Michele Bosi, who went to Germany to define the future of Abestone in detail.

It doesn’t hit the markas mentioned, the mission of Matt Green. The Rigo Racing driver entered the final just one point behind the Englishman Mitch Brightmore, winner of the Hixpania category. At the final round the Englishman from Team Squadra Corse showed up with great determination, clear from the start and supported by the third place overall ahead of Bolt in the Prologue. On the approach march Brightmore was seventh in the Champ Race, Green was tenth. Positions held at the end of the day, Brightmorewho had won the SupSuperEnduro Junior World Championship at the beginning of the year, is the new one Hard Enduro Junior World Champion and a sure promise for the future. Green will make up for it, we’re sure of it.

© Immagini Red Bull Content Pool – Future7Media – HEWC – KTM – Husqvarna – GASGAS

GetzenRodeo Hard Enduro 2023. Overall Final Ranking

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 1:35:52.50

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:38:25.50 +2:33.00

3. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 1:36:34.89 +1 lap

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 1:41:38.94 +1 giro

5. Michael Walkner (AUT), GASGAS, 1:51:23.60 +1 turn

Hard Enduro World Championship. Final ranking

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 130 points

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 99

3. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 73

4. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 71

5. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 70

Junior Hard Enduro World Championship. Final ranking

1. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 63 Points

2. Matthew Green (KTM) 60

3. Richard Moorhouse (GASGAS) 35

4. Marc Fernandez (KTM) 32

5. Felix Bahker (Sherco) 31