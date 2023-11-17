Suara.com – The 2023 Tepok Bulu Competition was held at Istora Senayan, Friday (17/11/2023). The sportainment match opened with an Indonesian mixed doubles match, Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya against the Malaysian team, Atu Zero/Atita Haris.

The first round started with service from the pair Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya. Since the match started, the pair has shown solidarity. Arya gave Ziva several directions and calmed the girl down when she made a mistake.

The team from Malaysia played well in the first set. Atu Zero/Atita Haris were ahead with 10-5 points. However, Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya managed to get up and catch up to 11-12 points.

Even though it was achieved with great difficulty, Ziva fell several times, the Indonesian team won the first set with points 21-18.

In the second set, the first point was scored by the Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnol team. Despite being brilliant at the start, Indonesia lost on points in the second set. After a fierce chase, Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya lost with points 14-21.

In the extra set, the match became even fiercer with the action chasing points between Indonesia and Malaysia. Each player is increasingly showing off their skills. The audience became increasingly enthusiastic in supporting their respective idols.

Entering points 18-12 for Indonesia, the audience started shouting “Finish out”. However, the match became even more fierce with the Malaysian pair’s stunning action until the deuce point was 20-20.

However, after deuce twice, the Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya pair won the match with a total score of 23-21. At the moment of victory, Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya immediately high-fived and ran towards their coach and thanked the audience.

“Thank you everyone, thank you Istora. I say thank you very much, it’s really cool, you know, extraordinary,” said Arya Saloka.

“Thank you, we are really lucky to be able to play at Istora. Thank you Malaysia, thank you too Sis Arya, really cool!” said Ziva.

Arya Saloka/Ziva Magnolya’s winning medal was given directly by commentator Greysia Polli.