Indonesia was elected as a member of the UNESCO IPDC Council. Photo/Special

PARIS – Indonesia elected as a member of the Board of the International Program for the Communications Development (IPDC), a subsidiary body UNESCO at the Communication and Information Commission for the period 2023-2027 at the 42nd UNESCO General Conference in Paris, France on Thursday (16/11/2023) local time.

In the previous day’s elections, Indonesia was also elected as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the 2023-2027 period.

Together with Thailand, Indonesia serves as a member of the IPDC Council representing Regional Group IV from the Asia Pacific region.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to France, Andorra, Monaco, as well as the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Indonesia to UNESCO, Mohamad Oemar, said that Indonesia’s election was a momentum for Indonesia to take a strategic role in navigating digital media and policy transformation through UNESCO.

“Indonesia is committed to continuing to actively participate, dialogue and collaborate with other member countries in responding to issues of media and technology development and the creation of communication and media policies at UNESCO forums,” said Ambassador Oemar in a written statement, Friday (17/11/2023 ).

As a member of the Council, Indonesia will participate in determining policy suggestions, monitoring and vision for freedom of expression, access to information, and digital transformation, to ensure fundamental freedoms are guaranteed online and offline, in line with international standards.

The IPDC Council also has important responsibilities in overseeing the development of UNESCO’s communications and information programs to achieve the sustainable development goals or SDGs. Among its priorities are addressing media policy issues, especially those related to internet transparency and media sustainability, empowering journalism education institutions and ensuring the safety of journalists.

IPDC’s strategic role is vital in supporting UNESCO’s mission, especially in promoting freedom of expression, pluralism and media independence, as well as building an inclusive knowledge society by ensuring universal access to information and using innovative digital technologies.

Previously, at the communication and information commission session, the Daily Chair of the Indonesian National Commission for UNESCO, Itje Chodidjah, said that technology can facilitate equality for the public in obtaining information, so this benefit needs to be complemented by secure access for children and ethnic communities to adapt to using cyber media.