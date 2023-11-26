The singer Happy Asmara has just made netizens curious, aka curious and want to know. The reason is that he suddenly showed off a photo with a jumbo-sized money flower bucket, containing Rp. 100 thousand in denominations.

Uploaded via his personal Instagram account, Thursday (23/11/2023), Happy Asmara was seen looking happy holding the money flower bucket.

In the photo, the woman from Kediri is wearing a black and white striped long-sleeved t-shirt accompanied by a red outer band combined with short jeans.

Denny Caknan’s ex-lover seemed so happy that he described his heart as blooming.

“Getting flowers that really make my heart bloom,” he wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, the money flower bucket is accompanied by a greeting card with the sender’s name written on it.

“To Happy Asmara. Happy Birthday. Mr Bintoro,” said the text on the thrown away flower bucket greeting card.

Suddenly, the Happy Asmara upload was immediately flooded with various netizen comments. Many are curious about the identity of the sender.

But quite a few also asked the singer for one hundred dollars.