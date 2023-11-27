Hannappel: “Our investments are protection against agromafia”

“The Italian tobacco sector unites under the banner of legality, uniting producers of raw tobacco, tobacconists and industrial producers.” This is how Marco Hannappel, president and CEO of Philip Morris Italia, comments on the results of the second report of the Maciste working group (monitoring of agromafias, combating illicit tobacco and e-cig sectors), which aims to combat the activities of agromafias. “Representing a integrated supply chain, of not only economic but also innovative relevance, has contributed to combating illegality in our country.”



Meanwhile, criminal infiltration into the market is growing in other European countries, with France leading the way. “There are many divergent actions compared to the rest of Europe that the French have taken in the tobacco sector,” explains the CEO. “First of all, a significant increase in the price of cigarettes and, at the same time, the difficulty for an adult smoker to access information on new alternatives to traditional smoking. This combination has led to exponential growth in the illegal market that feeds supply chains outside of taxation and the law.”

Read also: Philip Morris: 2/3 of turnover from smoke-free products in 2030

However, counterfeiting volumes in Italy are decreasing: according to the KPMG report, they went from 5.5% in 2018 to 2.3% in 2022. “Currently, illegal activity in our sector represents a fifth of the European average and almost 20 times less than in France,” underlines Hannappel. “Italy has followed a path based on various factors, including the work of the police forces and the Guardia di Finanza, which constantly carry out seizures obtaining significant results. Furthermore, the fiscal regulatory framework supports legal trade, also through the tobacconist channel which is a pillar of legality in Italy.”

Read also: Philip Morris renews the agreement with Coldiretti. Half a billion in investments

However, criminal organizations are increasingly interested in the market for smokeless products, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco, a rapidly growing sector globally that reached $25 billion in 2023, an increase of 79% compared to 2017. The Guardia di Finanza carries out frequent seizures in this sector, highlighting the complexity of counterfeiting innovative devices. “Our main weapon is innovation and the use of a regulatory framework that favors the use of legal, controlled and well-managed channels,” says Hannappel.

The tobacco supply chain has undergone notable evolutions in recent years, with a large presence in different phases, from agriculture to product transformation, to industrial and service activities. “Our business represents a significant slice of GDP and provides jobs to 41,000 people with 1,000 companies dedicated to the production of raw tobacco,” aadds Hannappel. “Product traceability, from seed to end customer, is a strong deterrent against illicit activities.”

The presence of multinationals such as Philip Morris has led to new investments, including those dedicated to combustion-free products. “Investing in geographical areas with disparities promotes economic development and combats criminal activity,” declares Hannappel. However, attracting investment to Southern Italy remains a challenge. “We still have to work on our image. Investing in the South, in many areas, has a social role that promotes the economic development of the area and reduces the disparities, from which agromafias arise and feed.”

Subscribe to the newsletter