Yes, yes, it wasn’t Lil Lewis’s fault.

As usual, it took a while before Lewis Hamilton signed a monstrous multi-million contract with the Mercedes AMG GP Petronas team. This time it was more exciting than ever, actually.

Last time, Hamilton was multiple world champion and the Mercedes car was almost unbeatable. So the fact that that combination would cost millions: no problem.

Hamilton inquired about availability at Red Bull

Hamilton has not yet lowered his wages, but the car is no longer capable of winning races. So Lewis Hamilton started negotiating for the best deal. But before that, Lewis didn’t just keep looking at Mercedes.

No, Lewis Hamilton also approached Red Bull for a so-called interest survey. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner confirmed this to the Daily Mail. Break! Now it is not the case that the almost eight-time world champion walked into the motorhome and talked to Helmut Marko about salary, a company car, inclusivity, bonuses and travel expenses.

No, Lewis Hamilton’s ‘entourage’ (the team of managers, clothing advisors, agents) approached Christian Horner if there were possibilities.

Horner open and honest

There were also wild rumors that Hamilton had approached Ferrari, but this is steadfastly denied by the Hamilton and Ferrari camps. In that regard, it is remarkable that Horner is so light-hearted, open and honest about it:

We have had several conversations about the arrival of Lewis Hamilton to the team. They have approached us about this a few times. Most recently, at the beginning of this season, we were asked if we were interested. I don’t see Max and Hamilton being able to work together. The dynamics are then wrong. We are 100% satisfied with what we have now. Christian Horner, does not practice secrecy.

Well, we all get it. It is all very logical. Red Bull is the best team at the moment and Lewis Hamilton is one of the best drivers in the field. A combination of Hamilton and Verstappen would almost be of Prost-Senna-esque proportions. There would be nothing better for the sport than those two riding for the same team. But yes, that is not going to happen (yet).

This article Hamilton inquired with Red Bull for a seat first appeared on Ruetir.