A family drama. The man who, armed, first broke through a security barrier at the north gate of Hamburg airport and then headed towards the take-off and landing runways locked himself in the car with his 4-year-old son or daughter. The airport is still closed to all arriving and departing flights. It would be a Turkish resident in Lower Saxony. The car stopped on the runway, near a Turkish Airlines passenger plane which was evacuated.

The man entered the airport in an Audi without license plates, breaking through the gate, shooting twice in the air and throwing two flaming bottles, a type of Molotov cocktail. He then stopped in front of the Turkish plane, and from there negotiations with the authorities began. According to German media, the man set several fires in the airport area and then barricaded himself in the car with his son.

“The police operation continues, air traffic remains suspended until further notice,” the airport management explained. “We have mobilized police psychologists and are currently talking to the perpetrator, we are counting on a negotiated solution,” the police spokeswoman told regional public television Ed. At the origin of the gesture there would be a dispute over custody of the child.