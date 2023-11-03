loading…

Experts assess that the underground tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, are a counterweight to Israel’s advanced military technology. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Defense Force spokesperson Israel (IDF) Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari regularly reminds the Israeli public that the war against Hamas in Gaza is being fought from the air, sea and land.

But he missed one important arena that may come into focus as Israel sends its troops deeper into the Palestinian enclave — the vast network of underground tunnels built by Hamas.

According to those who closely monitor the Iran-backed resistance group, as well as its own leaders, Hamas has built an underground system some 300 miles long beneath civilian homes, schools and hospitals in urban areas of the Gaza Strip.

And for the past three weeks – since its forces launched a major incursion into Israeli territory on October 7 – Hamas leadership, both political and military, has been safely holed up there as Israeli fighter jets pound the territory from above.

On Wednesday during a briefing with foreign press, Hagari said the extensive damage to the Jabalia refugee camp following Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday was made worse by the fact that there were tunnels beneath the dense urban area. Local residents reported seeing sinkholes opening beneath bombed buildings.

Experts told Fox News Digital that as Israeli ground forces expand into Gaza, the IDF will be forced to turn its attention to this underground battlefield, a challenge faced in other recent conflicts—particularly in the Middle East—but not never been this big.

“The tunnel changes everything about how the military can advance and control the situation,” said Daphné Richemond-Barak, senior researcher and head of the International Law Desk at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University, Israel, Friday (3/11/2023).

“Tunnels transform the battlefield into a multidimensional battlefield, which is not the case in typical urban areas, and this is something that must be considered as part of the operational challenge,” continued Richemond-Barak, who is also a researcher at the Modern War Institute.

“As they (IDF) advance into Gaza, they will probably be ambushed through tunnels behind or beneath them in the most violent and disturbing manner,” he said.

A scenario like this actually happened to elite Israeli army troops in the previous battle in Gaza. In the 2014 conflict, which Israel calls Operation Protective Edge, three Israeli soldiers were ambushed by Hamas militia who managed to drag the body of one of the soldiers, Lieutenant Hadar Goldin, into a secret tunnel.