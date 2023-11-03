loading…

An Israeli battle tank was shot by a missile by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Top Hamas official Ghazi Hamad vowed that the spectacular attack against Israel on October 7 will continue to happen again.

“Israel is a country that has no place in our land,” Hamad told the Lebanese news outlet, LBCI, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Friday (3/11/2023).

“We have to get rid of that country,” he continued.

A major war between Israel and Hamas has broken out in Gaza. The war began after Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. More than 1,400 people were killed and hundreds more kidnapped.

Israel responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop to this day. A report from the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the death toll due to Israeli attacks had exceeded 9,000 people.

“We have to teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again. The al-Aqsa storm was the first, and there will be a second, third, fourth. Because we have the determination to fight.”

Hamad then spoke about the civilian impact of the attack on both warring sides. He stated that the killings at the Re’im music festival were the result of “complications on the ground.”

“Do we have to pay the price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are called a nation of martyrs and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

He also said: “The existence of Israel is the cause of all the suffering, blood, and tears. It is Israel, not us. We are victims of the occupation. Period.”

“No one can blame us. On October 7, October 10, a million Octobers—everything we did was justified.”

Last week, Hamad walked out of an interview with the BBC after he was asked about the Hamas group’s massacre of civilians in Israel on October 7.

During the interview, Hamad reiterated claims made days after the massacre that Hamas had no intention of killing civilians during its attacks.

