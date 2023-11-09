loading…

The Gaza Strip, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli military bombardment. Hamas wants permanent war with Israel. Photo/REUTERS

DOHA – Top Hamas leaders claim they have no interest in ruling the Gaza Strip or improving the lives of its more than 2 million residents, most of whom live in dire poverty.

Instead, they want to engage in permanent war with Israel to support the Palestinian struggle which is still occupied.

In a series of interviews with the New York Times, Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’ top leadership body, defended the group’s shocking Oct. 7 attack on Israel, triggering a massive Zionist military response.

Al-Hayya revealed that the current mission of the war with Israel is to raise the Palestinian issue, which according to him is starting to be forgotten by the international community.

“We succeeded in bringing the Palestinian issue back to the negotiating table, and now no one in the region feels calm,” he said, speaking from Qatar.

Quoting a New York Times report, Thursday (9/11/2023), Hamas officials also expressed little desire to rule Gaza or provide important services to its people.

“I hope the state of war with Israel will become permanent across the borders and the Arab world will support us,” said Taher El-Nounou, Hamas media adviser.

He added that the goal is not to run Gaza, but rather to provide water, electricity and the like.

“Hamas, Qassam and the resistance groups awakened the world from its deep sleep and showed that this issue must remain on the table,” he said.

“This battle is not because we want fuel or workers. This battle is not aimed at improving the situation in Gaza. This battle aims to overthrow the situation completely.”