loading…

Israeli troops invade Gaza. Photo/Global Look Press/Israel Defense Force

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, warned that continued Israeli ground operations in the Gaza Strip would have disastrous consequences for Israel.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas is heating up. More than 9,000 Palestinians were killed by Zionist regime forces.

“Gaza will be a historical curse for Israel,” stressed Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida in an audio speech on Thursday (2/11/2023), according to AFP.

He also told Israel that there would be many casualties among the Zionist forces. He added, “More Israeli soldiers will return in black bags (body bags).”

So far, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed 17 of its soldiers were killed in the ongoing operation.

Earlier on Thursday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israeli troops had completely surrounded Gaza city in the north.

“The Israeli army has completed the siege of Gaza city, the center of the Hamas terror organization,” he told reporters.

The Israeli military also ruled out the idea of ​​a ceasefire any time soon. “The concept of a ceasefire is currently not being discussed at all,” said Hagari when asked about the issue.

Israel has faced increasing pressure from the UN and humanitarian groups to call a ceasefire amid rising Gaza civilian casualties and fears of the conflict spreading across the Middle East.