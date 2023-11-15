loading…

Hamas said the US government’s statement was a green light for Israel to carry out a brutal massacre at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas said the statement by the United States (US) government was triggering Israel carried out a brutal massacre at al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza.

The US government previously said Hamas had a command center at al-Shifa Hospital. According to Hamas, that statement was the “green light” for Israel to carry out atrocities at the medical facility.

“This statement gives the Israeli occupation a green light to carry out further brutal massacres targeting hospitals, with the aim of destroying Gaza’s healthcare system and displacing Palestinians,” the Palestinian resistance group that rules Gaza said in a statement issued in English on Tuesday.

“The United States bears direct responsibility for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza,” continued Hamas, as quoted by AFP, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

The group’s reaction came soon after US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby accused Hamas of having a command and control center at al-Shifa Hospital.

“They have stored weapons there and they are ready to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility,” Kirby told reporters.

Denies accusations of taking hostages

Hamas, the same day, condemned the Israeli army’s claims that discarded baby bottles, makeshift toilets and bullet-scarred motorbikes were evidence that the militant group was carrying out hostage-taking inside al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital in Gaza City.

On Monday evening, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said his country’s troops found signs indicating that Hamas was carrying out hostage-taking in the basement of al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital.

The Israeli military’s allegations could not be independently confirmed, and the Hamas Health Ministry said the objects only showed that the basement was used by refugees fleeing the fighting.

In a statement, the ministry said the video released by the Israeli military was a “bad performance” and there was “not a single piece of evidence” to support the Israeli army’s claims.