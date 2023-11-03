loading…

Teams extinguish a fire as they carry out search and rescue operations under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks in Nuseirat Camp, Deir al Balah, Gaza on October 31, 2023. Photo/Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said the war launched by Israel against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip was a “decisive battle” between two axes; those who love freedom and justice, and those who love racism and fascism.

“This is a decisive battle between those who believe in tolerance, peace and cultural coexistence and neo-Nazis supported by colonial powers who trample all values ​​for their own interests,” said the former Palestinian prime minister.

“On the 26th day of this heroic struggle, when our people stood firm in the face of the war of extermination waged by neo-Nazis, we affirm that we admire its legendary fortitude despite the martyrdom and injury of so many,” he explained.

Haniyeh gave the example of the “brutal massacre” in the Jabaliya, Nuseirat, Al-Shati and Al-Fallujah refugee camps. “Or more precisely, massacres throughout the beloved Gaza Strip,” he stressed.

He explained that before the war, Hamas had warned all parties that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “fascist” government would continue to attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic and Christian holy sites; building illegal settlements; and allowed settlers to wreak havoc, destruction, and murder in the region.

“The explosion is coming, it cannot be avoided. We must work to curb this criminal (Netanyahu) and his group. “Unfortunately, no one is listening to our calls, and (Netanyahu’s) allies continue to support and push his racist policies,” he stressed.

The Hamas official repeated his warning that Netanyahu was ready to burn down the entire region and beyond to save himself and the extremists around him.

Hamas, he said, had told mediators about the need to end “massacres and genocide”.

The Hamas movement has given them a comprehensive vision that begins with stopping criminal aggression and opening up crossings; making prisoner exchange deals; and open a political path towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the right to self-determination.

“However, Netanyahu delays and deceives his audience with false promises that we will not allow him to fulfill,” he concluded.

