Hundreds of Israeli soldiers were injured in the ground invasion of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Around 260 injured Israeli soldiers have been evacuated from the Gaza Strip in around 150 air and ground rescue operations. This shows that Hamas fighters’ tactics in fighting the Israeli army’s ground invasion are working smoothly.

“Since the start of the war, Unit 669, along with other units, has operated in Gaza under constant fire, rescuing and treating Israel Defense Forces soldiers,” the Israeli military said, as reported by Anadolu.

Meanwhile, around 24 Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas during the land invasion. The number of soldiers killed is thought to be higher, because Israel is trying to hide the facts.

“So far, they have carried out 150 ground and rescue operations, evacuating 260 wounded soldiers to hospitals (in Israel),” he added.

The army announced the deaths of 25 soldiers since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in the Gaza Strip about a week ago.

It has expanded its air and ground attacks into the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

More than 10,700 people died in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

(ahm)