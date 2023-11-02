loading…

The movement of the Israeli army in Gaza is blocked by Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli tanks and troops pushed towards Gaza City on Thursday. However, they met resistance from Hamas fighters using mortars and hit-and-run attacks from tunnels as the Palestinian death toll from nearly four weeks of bombing rose to 9,000.

The Gaza Strip’s main population center in the north has been the focus of attacks by Israel, which has vowed to wipe out the Islamist group’s command structure and ordered civilians to leave.

“We are at the gates of Gaza City,” said Israeli military commander Brigadier General Itzik Cohen, as reported by Reuters.

Hamas and allied Islamic Jihad fighters emerge from tunnels to fire on tanks, then disappear back into the grid. This is what residents said and videos from both groups show it.

“They never stopped bombing Gaza City all night, the houses never stopped shaking,” said a Palestinian man who asked not to be named. “But in the morning we found Israeli troops still outside the city, on the outskirts of the city and that meant there was more resistance than they expected.”

Aware of the difficulties of fighting in an urban environment, the current strategy of Israeli officers appears to be to concentrate major forces in the northern Gaza Strip rather than launching a ground offensive across the territory.

As international calls to cease hostilities go unheeded, Palestinians suffer from shortages of food, fuel, drinking water and medicine. Wastewater is leaking, some are drinking salt water and the aid permitted by Israel is only a fraction of what is needed.

More than a third of Gaza’s 35 hospitals are out of service, many have been converted into makeshift refugee camps and some rescuers are using donkey carts instead of ambulances.

“The situation is more than just a disaster in hospitals,” the charity Medical Aid for Palestine said, describing crowded corridors and many medics displaced and homeless.