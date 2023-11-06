loading…

The official spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, Abu Ubaida. Photo/dailynewsegypt.com

GAZA – The Palestinian people are facing systematic genocide by an enemy immune from any accountability in a world ruled by the law of the jungle.

The official spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, Abu Ubaida emphasized this as Israel’s genocide in Gaza continues.

In his recorded speech on Saturday (4/11/2023), Abu Ubaida stated that they were fighting an unequal war, but this would be a lesson for the world and a historical legacy.

He added that their fighters destroyed 24 Israeli military vehicles and engaged in close combat with enemy forces northwest and south of Gaza City and Beit Hanoun.

“The Al-Qassam Brigade uses anti-tank missiles and Al-Yassin shells to target the Israeli forces, and the destruction caused by the enemy will only result in disappointment, defeat and humiliation,” he stressed.

He added that what they revealed was only a small part of the heroism of their fighters against enemy troops in the field.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said on Saturday that the Israeli army was facing fierce and difficult fighting in Gaza and was expanding its ground invasion. He also said, “We face very difficult days ahead.”

Galant claims Hamas suffered heavy losses from Israeli soldiers who were determined to eliminate Yahya Al-Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli Defense Minister indicated, “Israel has no intention of going to war with Hezbollah, but if Nasrallah makes the same mistakes as Sinwar, the consequences will be very bad for Lebanon.”

Galant ended his speech by expressing Israel’s ambition to wipe out Hamas, saying, “There will be no more Hamas in Gaza at the end of this war, and we have an agreement with the United States on that.”

